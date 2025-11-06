Telepath8 (P8BCI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0001234, 24H High $ 0.00017228
All Time High $ 0.00043587
Lowest Price $ 0.00009221
Price Change (1H) +3.01%
Price Change (1D) +37.78%
Price Change (7D) -14.10%

Telepath8 (P8BCI) real-time price is $0.00017216. Over the past 24 hours, P8BCI traded between a low of $ 0.0001234 and a high of $ 0.00017228, showing active market volatility. P8BCI's all-time high price is $ 0.00043587, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009221.

In terms of short-term performance, P8BCI has changed by +3.01% over the past hour, +37.78% over 24 hours, and -14.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Telepath8 (P8BCI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 168.66K
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.66K
Circulation Supply 979.62M
Total Supply 979,624,311.87398

The current Market Cap of Telepath8 is $ 168.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of P8BCI is 979.62M, with a total supply of 979624311.87398. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.66K.