Telestai is a gateway to a thriving open-source ecosystem designed to bring decentralized applications into the hands of everyday users. Built by passionate blockchain developers, Telestai is committed to providing real-world tools that can power the future of decentralized technology whilst resisting censorship from centralised authorities. Our blockchain employs a low-power mining algorithm known as Meraki, enabling efficient mining without sacrificing decentralization. Our mission is simple: to empower developers and inspire innovation by creating a platform where cutting-edge decentralized applications can thrive. Telestai is the path forward for those who believe in the power of open-source development, where ideas are owned by the community that builds them. Together, we can create powerful, open-source software that pushes the boundaries of what decentralized technology can achieve.

