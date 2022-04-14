Tellor Tributes (TRB) Tokenomics

Tellor Tributes (TRB) Information

Smart contracts on Ethereum are fully self contained and any information or access to off-chain data is restricted. Tellor solves this problem by creating a system where parties can request the value of an off-chain data point (e.g. ETH/USD) and miners compete to add this value to an on-chain data bank, accessible by all Ethereum smart contracts. Inputs to a data series are secured by a network of staked miners. The main Tellor smart contract creates a time series of each requested data series and aims to become the standard source of high value data for decentralized applications. This oracle, “Tellor”, utilizes similar incentive mechanisms to other cryptocurrency systems through the issuance of Tellor’s token, Tributes, that are used to request a particular data series from miners.

Official Website:
http://www.tellor.io/

Market Cap:
$ 96.85M
$ 96.85M
Total Supply:
$ 2.78M
$ 2.78M
Circulating Supply:
$ 2.70M
$ 2.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 99.47M
$ 99.47M
All-Time High:
$ 593.09
$ 593.09
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01001379
$ 0.01001379
Current Price:
$ 35.83
$ 35.83

Tellor Tributes (TRB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Tellor Tributes (TRB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TRB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TRB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TRB's tokenomics, explore TRB token's live price!

TRB Price Prediction

Want to know where TRB might be heading? Our TRB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.