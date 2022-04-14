Tema (TEMA) Tokenomics
$TEMA is the official token representing Tema, the world's most famous raccoon, boasting a massive online following of over 2.7 million on TikTok, 1.7 million on YouTube, and 314,000 on Instagram. This isn't just another meme coin; $TEMA bridges the gap between a globally recognized online personality and the exciting world of Web3, offering a unique investment opportunity tied to a proven, highly engaged audience.
By holding $TEMA, you become part of a vibrant and rapidly growing community built around Tema's captivating content and undeniable charisma. This established fanbase, already deeply connected and engaged, provides a solid foundation for organic growth and long-term community development, setting $TEMA apart from fleeting meme trends. We're not just capitalizing on a viral moment; we're establishing a sustainable ecosystem powered by a pre-existing, massive audience.
Our team is committed to delivering genuine value and building a thriving community beyond the initial excitement of the token launch. The $TEMA roadmap includes, ensuring the token maintains utility and long-term value. This multifaceted approach fosters loyalty and engagement, strengthening the $TEMA ecosystem.
The $TEMA token operates on a system designed to reward holders and promote community growth. To ensure smooth transactions, please use sufficient slippage on exchanges.
Investing in $TEMA is not simply a financial opportunity; it's an investment in a thriving community, built around a beloved online icon. Join us in creating a sustainable and exciting Web3 project where the power of social media influence meets the innovative potential of blockchain technology
Tema (TEMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tema (TEMA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TEMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TEMA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.