TEN (TENFI) Information TEN simplifies staking and farming with the most liquid BSC LP's available and provides a robust yield earning environment on the market while adapting to daily liquidity needs of different pools. TEN is decentralized finance, simplified! Official Website: https://ten.finance/

TEN (TENFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TEN (TENFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 85.87K Total Supply: $ 184.68M Circulating Supply: $ 82.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 191.96K All-Time High: $ 0.552685 All-Time Low: $ 0.00043784 Current Price: $ 0.00104061

TEN (TENFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TEN (TENFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TENFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TENFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

TENFI Price Prediction Want to know where TENFI might be heading? Our TENFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

