Tenna by Virtuals (TENNA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tenna by Virtuals (TENNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Tenna by Virtuals (TENNA) Information Tenna is a decentralized AI agent designed to facilitate trust, coordination, and human-centric decision-making within Web3 ecosystems. Built on the Virtuals Protocol, Tenna acts as a guide for users, supporting them in navigating complex token economies and decentralized agent networks. Inspired by the Little Prince's fox, Tenna emphasizes emotional intelligence, taming, and meaningful connections between humans and autonomous systems. Official Website: https://tenna.ai/ Whitepaper: https://lpc-ai-lumi.gitbook.io/lpc_ai_lumi/

Tenna by Virtuals (TENNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tenna by Virtuals (TENNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 446.12K $ 446.12K $ 446.12K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00044694 $ 0.00044694 $ 0.00044694 Learn more about Tenna by Virtuals (TENNA) price

Tenna by Virtuals (TENNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tenna by Virtuals (TENNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TENNA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TENNA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TENNA's tokenomics, explore TENNA token's live price!

TENNA Price Prediction Want to know where TENNA might be heading? Our TENNA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

