Tenset Price (10SET)
Tenset (10SET) is currently trading at 0.057105 USD with a market cap of $ 9.58M USD. 10SET to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Tenset to USD was $ -0.00118185095295114.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tenset to USD was $ +0.0004477374.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tenset to USD was $ -0.0014211435.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tenset to USD was $ -0.001453850401887706.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00118185095295114
|-2.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004477374
|+0.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014211435
|-2.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001453850401887706
|-2.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tenset: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-2.02%
-7.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
10set token has been launched in January 2021, using Ethereum erc20 protocol. It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer. Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.
Understanding the tokenomics of Tenset (10SET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 10SET token's extensive tokenomics now!
