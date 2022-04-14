Discover key insights into Tenset (10SET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Tenset (10SET) Information

10set token has been launched in January 2021, using Ethereum erc20 protocol.

It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.