What is Tenshi (TENSHI)

Kishu Inu's (KISHU) sidekick, Tenshi (TENSHI) was created in July 2021 with the goal of bettering Kishu’s entire ecosystem, while providing adequate utility to the entire project, and rewarding its holders through the advanced tokenomics which include earning Ethereum just by holding Tenshi in a decentralized wallet. Tenshi has a Max Supply of 1,000,000,000 with a Total Remaining Supply of 572,188,249.313 currently in circulation, after 427,811,750.68 have been manually burned.

Tenshi (TENSHI) Resource Official Website

Tenshi Price Prediction (USD)

TENSHI to Local Currencies

Tenshi (TENSHI) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tenshi (TENSHI)
What is the current TENSHI to USD price? $ 0 .
What is the market cap of Tenshi? The market cap for TENSHI is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TENSHI? The circulating supply of TENSHI is 0.00 USD .
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TENSHI? TENSHI achieved an ATH price of 0.062517 USD .
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TENSHI? TENSHI saw an ATL price of 0 USD .

Tenshi (TENSHI) Important Industry Updates