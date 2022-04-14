Tenshi (TENSHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tenshi (TENSHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tenshi (TENSHI) Information Kishu Inu's (KISHU) sidekick, Tenshi (TENSHI) was created in July 2021 with the goal of bettering Kishu’s entire ecosystem, while providing adequate utility to the entire project, and rewarding its holders through the advanced tokenomics which include earning Ethereum just by holding Tenshi in a decentralized wallet. Tenshi has a Max Supply of 1,000,000,000 with a Total Remaining Supply of 572,188,249.313 currently in circulation, after 427,811,750.68 have been manually burned. Official Website: https://www.tenshicoin.io/ Buy TENSHI Now!

Tenshi (TENSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tenshi (TENSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 453.02K $ 453.02K $ 453.02K All-Time High: $ 0.062517 $ 0.062517 $ 0.062517 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00045302 $ 0.00045302 $ 0.00045302 Learn more about Tenshi (TENSHI) price

Tenshi (TENSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tenshi (TENSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TENSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TENSHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TENSHI's tokenomics, explore TENSHI token's live price!

