Kishu Inu's (KISHU) sidekick, Tenshi (TENSHI) was created in July 2021 with the goal of bettering Kishu’s entire ecosystem, while providing adequate utility to the entire project, and rewarding its holders through the advanced tokenomics which include earning Ethereum just by holding Tenshi in a decentralized wallet. Tenshi has a Max Supply of 1,000,000,000 with a Total Remaining Supply of 572,188,249.313 currently in circulation, after 427,811,750.68 have been manually burned.
Understanding the tokenomics of Tenshi (TENSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TENSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TENSHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
