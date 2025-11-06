What is Tensora (TORA)

Tensora is an AI-powered Layer 2 (L2) rollup built with the OP Stack and secured by Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It uses BSC calldata as its data availability layer, creating a decentralized network where anyone can contribute compute, inference, or evaluation and earn $TORA in return. Essentially "Bittensor built on BSC," Tensora brings decentralized machine intelligence to the EVM ecosystem. It features a modular architecture with on-chain smart contracts for staking, governance, and subnet creation, while off-chain nodes handle AI model inference and validation. Users can deploy or join specialized subnets for different intelligence types such as language, trading, or vision, and participate in reward cycles through staking and delegation. With native OP Stack bridging, ERC-4337 account abstraction, and Paymaster integration, Tensora allows users to pay gas in $TORA instead of BNB. Designed to be fully upgradeable and governed by its community, Tensora unites the scalability of rollups with the incentive structure of AI networks, enabling open, permissionless markets for machine intelligence across the EVM world.

Tensora (TORA) Resource Official Website

TORA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tensora (TORA) How much is Tensora (TORA) worth today? The live TORA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TORA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TORA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Tensora? The market cap for TORA is $ 687.77K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TORA? The circulating supply of TORA is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TORA? TORA achieved an ATH price of 0.01225463 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TORA? TORA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TORA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TORA is -- USD . Will TORA go higher this year? TORA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TORA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Tensora (TORA) Important Industry Updates