What is TensorHub (THUB)

TensorHub Token is an innovative Ethereum-based blockchain project aiming to transform the landscape of AI development by providing GPU renting services and establishing a comprehensive hub for AI practitioners. Through the integration of smart contracts and decentralized technologies, TensorHub Token offers a secure, transparent, and efficient platform for researchers, developers, and businesses to access GPU resources and a wide array of pre-trained models, datasets, and tools tailored for diverse domains such as natural language processing, computer vision, and predictive analytics. This whitepaper elucidates the architecture, features, and benefits of TensorHub Token, outlining its potential to catalyze advancements in AI research and application development.

TensorHub (THUB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

TensorHub (THUB) Tokenomics

