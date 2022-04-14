Terminalius Maximus (BARON) Tokenomics
The $BARON project is a community-driven token aiming to establish a dynamic ecosystem with innovative applications. While currently focused on building a strong foundation and growing its community, the project is actively developing a mini-game that will integrate with the $BARON token, creating an engaging use case and driving user interaction.
The goal is to evolve $BARON into a token with real engagement and utility, with future plans to expand its applications as the ecosystem grows.
Understanding the tokenomics of Terminalius Maximus (BARON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BARON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BARON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
