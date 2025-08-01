What is Ternio (TERN)

Ternio has built Lexicon, the world's fastest blockchain capable of over 1 million transactions per second, fully decentralized and on-chain. Ternio will use Lexicon to disrupt the enterpise business market. Fintech, Advertising, Government or any industry requiring a high transacting blockchain. Ternio has signed partnerships in advertising, a $224 billion per year market. Ternio provides a verifiable and decentralized asset that empowers advertisers to verify spend through each intermediary and gives publishers the assurance and guarantee of being paid on delivery. The BlockCard is also produced by Ternio. A physical debit card that enables card holders to spend BTC, ETH, XLM or TERN wherever debit cards are accepted.

