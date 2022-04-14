Terran Coin (TRR) Information

Terran is a blockchain platform project that aims to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

Terran offers a solution to the most significant issues that currently plague the blockchain industry. It will bring many off-chain and cross-chain solutions so that its users can experience higher scalability and flexibility.

The global community, including developers, merchants, and investors, will benefit from the Terran platform. Shortly, users who buy goods and services online from merchants will make transactions more smoothly.