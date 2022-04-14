Terran Coin (TRR) Tokenomics
Terran is a blockchain platform project that aims to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.
Terran offers a solution to the most significant issues that currently plague the blockchain industry. It will bring many off-chain and cross-chain solutions so that its users can experience higher scalability and flexibility.
The global community, including developers, merchants, and investors, will benefit from the Terran platform. Shortly, users who buy goods and services online from merchants will make transactions more smoothly.
Understanding the tokenomics of Terran Coin (TRR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
