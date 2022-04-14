TEXITcoin (TXC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TEXITcoin (TXC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TEXITcoin (TXC) Information TEXITcoin (TXC) is a decentralized, proof-of-work cryptocurrency designed to enable financial sovereignty and community-driven economic independence. Forked from Litecoin, it uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm and supports merged mining for robust network security. TEXITcoin focuses on fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries, with a capped supply of 353 million coins distributed over 138 years. Built as a Layer 1 blockchain, TEXITcoin also supports custom Layer 2 tokens, allowing communities to issue their own cryptocurrencies anchored to the TEXITcoin network. Mined exclusively in Texas, the project emphasizes local control, transparency, and practical real-world use as a medium of exchange for goods and services. Official Website: https://texitcoin.org

TEXITcoin (TXC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TEXITcoin (TXC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 48.88M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 88.83M All-Time High: $ 1.98 All-Time Low: $ 0.980061 Current Price: $ 1.82

TEXITcoin (TXC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TEXITcoin (TXC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TXC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TXC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

