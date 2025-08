What is TgMetrics (TGMETRICS)

TgMetrics is a social analytics platform focused on providing AI-powered insights for crypto communities. Through its Telegram bot, it tracks key performance indicators such as heatmaps, leaderboards, raidboards, user activity, and more. The platform helps communities understand their audience while enabling investors to identify issues like fake engagement and inorganic growth. Expanding beyond Telegram, TgMetrics also integrate X analytics to provide a more comprehensive view of community engagement across multiple social platforms. With its advanced AI-driven metrics, TgMetrics aims to become the leading community ranking system, aggregating data for transparency and informed decision-making.

TgMetrics (TGMETRICS) Resource Official Website

TgMetrics (TGMETRICS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TgMetrics (TGMETRICS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TGMETRICS token's extensive tokenomics now!