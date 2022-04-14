Thales AI (THALES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Thales AI (THALES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Thales AI (THALES) Information Thales is an AI-powered agent fine-tuned to access and analyze various data sources. Leveraging these insights, Thales generates data-driven content for social media platforms, functioning like a human Key Opinion Leader (KOL). Furthermore, Thales is one of the first AI agents capable of autonomously transacting on-chain, navigating DeFi ecosystems, and executing strategic operations. Built on open-source and decentralized technology, Thales embodies the principles of transparency and innovation. Official Website: https://thalesai.net/home

Thales AI (THALES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Thales AI (THALES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 35.52K $ 35.52K $ 35.52K Total Supply: $ 999.73M $ 999.73M $ 999.73M Circulating Supply: $ 999.73M $ 999.73M $ 999.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.52K $ 35.52K $ 35.52K All-Time High: $ 0.03144888 $ 0.03144888 $ 0.03144888 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Thales AI (THALES) price

Thales AI (THALES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Thales AI (THALES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of THALES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many THALES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand THALES's tokenomics, explore THALES token's live price!

