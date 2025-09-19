What is Thank You So Much (TYSM)

TYSM (Thank You So Much) is a social utility token built on the Base blockchain that enables permanent gratitude through social tipping functionality. The token integrates with Farcaster social media platform via the Noice mini app, allowing users to tip content creators and community members. TYSM utilizes Superfluid streaming technology to distribute 20% of the total token supply to stakers over a 365-day period, creating continuous passive income for holders who participate in staking. The project aims to build "The Gratitude Economy" where expressions of thanks become permanent value stored on-chain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Thank You So Much (TYSM) Resource Official Website

Thank You So Much Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Thank You So Much (TYSM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Thank You So Much (TYSM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Thank You So Much.

Check the Thank You So Much price prediction now!

TYSM to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Thank You So Much (TYSM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Thank You So Much (TYSM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TYSM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Thank You So Much (TYSM) How much is Thank You So Much (TYSM) worth today? The live TYSM price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TYSM to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TYSM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Thank You So Much? The market cap for TYSM is $ 244.43 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TYSM? The circulating supply of TYSM is 473.78M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TYSM? TYSM achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TYSM? TYSM saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TYSM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TYSM is -- USD . Will TYSM go higher this year? TYSM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TYSM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Thank You So Much (TYSM) Important Industry Updates