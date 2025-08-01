More About THUSD

Price of Tharwa USD (THUSD) Today

Tharwa USD (THUSD) is currently trading at 0.999568 USD with a market cap of $ 179.08K USD. THUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Tharwa USD Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Tharwa USD 24-hour price change
179.16K USD
Circulating supply

Tharwa USD (THUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Tharwa USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tharwa USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tharwa USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tharwa USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Tharwa USD (THUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Tharwa USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

--

--

-0.02%

Tharwa USD (THUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 179.08K
$ 179.08K$ 179.08K

--
----

179.16K
179.16K 179.16K

What is Tharwa USD (THUSD)

Tharwa introduces a novel RWA-backed stablecoin model that solves the problem of tokenizing multi-asset funds, whilst simultaneously overcoming the limitations of algorithmic or over-collateralized crypto-backed stablecoins. This is complemented by AI and quantitative auto-rebalancing strategies to maximize yields and minimize risk for the underlying funds. By creating the architecture for tokenizing funds that have a diversified, multi-asset backing, Tharwa delivers an improved risk profile compared to tokenized funds with single-asset backing. It also enables consistently higher yield that beats both Tradfi and on-chain funds via the most diversified mix of on-chain and off-chain assets. The AI-based auto-rebalancing strategies then amplify both these benefits. In doing so, Tharwa offers retail access to financial opportunities that are usually outside their reach either in the on-chain or off-chain world.

Tharwa USD (THUSD) Tokenomics

