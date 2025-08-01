Tharwa USD Price (THUSD)
Tharwa USD (THUSD) is currently trading at 0.999568 USD with a market cap of $ 179.08K USD. THUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the THUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate THUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Tharwa USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tharwa USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tharwa USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tharwa USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tharwa USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tharwa introduces a novel RWA-backed stablecoin model that solves the problem of tokenizing multi-asset funds, whilst simultaneously overcoming the limitations of algorithmic or over-collateralized crypto-backed stablecoins. This is complemented by AI and quantitative auto-rebalancing strategies to maximize yields and minimize risk for the underlying funds. By creating the architecture for tokenizing funds that have a diversified, multi-asset backing, Tharwa delivers an improved risk profile compared to tokenized funds with single-asset backing. It also enables consistently higher yield that beats both Tradfi and on-chain funds via the most diversified mix of on-chain and off-chain assets. The AI-based auto-rebalancing strategies then amplify both these benefits. In doing so, Tharwa offers retail access to financial opportunities that are usually outside their reach either in the on-chain or off-chain world.
