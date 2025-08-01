What is THAT (THAT)

THAT is the native currency of the THAT blockchain, designed to be a merchant-friendly, natively spendable cryptocurrency. It aims to reduce the barriers associated with spending cryptocurrencies in the real world, making crypto as easy to use as traditional fiat currency. Unlike many other digital currencies, THAT focuses on facilitating real-world utility, enabling fast, low-cost, borderless transactions, with a specific emphasis on merchant recognition and ease of use. Additionally, THAT supports decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, allowing for diverse use cases beyond simple payments.

THAT (THAT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

THAT (THAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of THAT (THAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about THAT token's extensive tokenomics now!