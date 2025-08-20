More About $TD

The Big Red Logo

The Big Red Price ($TD)

Unlisted

1 $TD to USD Live Price:

--
----
-3.50%1D
mexc
USD
The Big Red ($TD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-20 10:58:03 (UTC+8)

The Big Red ($TD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.66%

-3.64%

-99.33%

-99.33%

The Big Red ($TD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, $TD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. $TD's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, $TD has changed by +0.66% over the past hour, -3.64% over 24 hours, and -99.33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The Big Red ($TD) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 12.09K
$ 12.09K$ 12.09K

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Big Red is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $TD is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.09K.

The Big Red ($TD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of The Big Red to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Big Red to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Big Red to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Big Red to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.64%
30 Days$ 0-99.45%
60 Days$ 0-99.49%
90 Days$ 0--

What is The Big Red ($TD)

Big Red: Meme | RWA - Harness Racing Backed by Blockchain and Community Big Red ($TD) integrates harness racing with blockchain technology on the AVAX chain, linking real-world performance with digital assets. The ecosystem is centered around weekly harness races, where race earnings are reinvested through $AVAX into $TD buybacks, maintaining steady trading volume and supporting a deflationary token model. NFT holders own digital assets tied to the Big Red racing stable, earning rewards from race winnings and benefiting from increased value as the stable expands. The Big Red dApp provides a transparent platform for users to track race results, monitor payouts and access staking rewards directly tied to race performance. A burnt contract mechanism further supports the ecosystem by reducing token supply, reinforcing deflationary tokenomics The project will implement DAO governance, giving token holders voting rights on key decisions, including stable expansion, reinvestment strategies and system upgrades, ensuring community participation in project direction. Big Red combines blockchain with real-world harness racing, offering a sustainable and transparent system for token and NFT holders, independent of broader market conditions.

The Big Red ($TD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

The Big Red Price Prediction (USD)

How much will The Big Red ($TD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your The Big Red ($TD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for The Big Red.

Check the The Big Red price prediction now!

$TD to Local Currencies

The Big Red ($TD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Big Red ($TD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $TD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Big Red ($TD)

How much is The Big Red ($TD) worth today?
The live $TD price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current $TD to USD price?
The current price of $TD to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of The Big Red?
The market cap for $TD is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of $TD?
The circulating supply of $TD is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of $TD?
$TD achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of $TD?
$TD saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of $TD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for $TD is -- USD.
Will $TD go higher this year?
$TD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out $TD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
The Big Red ($TD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-19 15:30:00Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
08-19 03:40:00Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
08-18 10:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins

Disclaimer

