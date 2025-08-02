the black sheep Price (SHIGGA)
the black sheep (SHIGGA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 17.16K USD. SHIGGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SHIGGA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIGGA price information.
During today, the price change of the black sheep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of the black sheep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of the black sheep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of the black sheep to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-6.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of the black sheep: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
-7.01%
-6.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shigga the black sheep is about uniting as one. Black sheep's are considered outsiders and not like the others but that's the beauty of this project. We accept those shiggas with open arms. Originally launched on pump fun and quickly migrated to Raydium. Shigga the black sheep has turned into an overnight cult like community which we rarely see in the crypto space but when we do we must not ignore!
Understanding the tokenomics of the black sheep (SHIGGA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHIGGA token's extensive tokenomics now!
