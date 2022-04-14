the black sheep (SHIGGA) Tokenomics
Shigga the black sheep is about uniting as one. Black sheep's are considered outsiders and not like the others but that's the beauty of this project. We accept those shiggas with open arms. Originally launched on pump fun and quickly migrated to Raydium. Shigga the black sheep has turned into an overnight cult like community which we rarely see in the crypto space but when we do we must not ignore!
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIGGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIGGA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.