The Blox Project (BLOX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.04778707$ 0.04778707 $ 0.04778707 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -3.92% Price Change (7D) -3.92%

The Blox Project (BLOX) real-time price is $0.00126269. Over the past 24 hours, BLOX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BLOX's all-time high price is $ 0.04778707, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

The Blox Project (BLOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 126.27K$ 126.27K $ 126.27K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

