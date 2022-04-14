The Blox Project (BLOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Blox Project (BLOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Blox Project (BLOX) Information Official Website: https://thebloxproject.io/ Buy BLOX Now!

The Blox Project (BLOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Blox Project (BLOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 126.27K $ 126.27K $ 126.27K All-Time High: $ 0.04778707 $ 0.04778707 $ 0.04778707 All-Time Low: $ 0.00048778 $ 0.00048778 $ 0.00048778 Current Price: $ 0.00126269 $ 0.00126269 $ 0.00126269 Learn more about The Blox Project (BLOX) price

The Blox Project (BLOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Blox Project (BLOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLOX's tokenomics, explore BLOX token's live price!

BLOX Price Prediction Want to know where BLOX might be heading? Our BLOX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BLOX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!