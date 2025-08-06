What is The book of SOL (SCRIPT)

$SCRIPT is a narrative-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, blending crypto culture, storytelling, and community into a singular digital movement. Branded as The Book of Sol, SCRIPT isn’t just a token — it’s a cult-like ecosystem that chronicles the rise of the greatest meme coins on Solana through lore, characters, and on-chain rituals. Designed to reward belief, creativity, and participation, SCRIPT features: 30% of the total supply burned on launch to signal long-term commitment 20% of the supply locked for 6 months to build trust and deter short-term speculation A 69-piece NFT collection of Disciples, granting holders Early Contract Access (ECA) and rewards from the liquidity pool Rich crypto lore built around "Solly," the prophet, and his disciples (e.g., Popcat, WIF, GigaChad, Alchemist AI) No presale, no dev wallet allocations — fully decentralized and community-driven SCRIPT aims to serve as both a cultural archive and a launchpad for community-backed meme coin projects on Solana.

The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Resource Official Website

The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Tokenomics

