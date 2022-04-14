Discover key insights into The book of SOL (SCRIPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Tokenomics

The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Information

$SCRIPT is a narrative-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, blending crypto culture, storytelling, and community into a singular digital movement. Branded as The Book of Sol, SCRIPT isn’t just a token — it’s a cult-like ecosystem that chronicles the rise of the greatest meme coins on Solana through lore, characters, and on-chain rituals.

Designed to reward belief, creativity, and participation, SCRIPT features:

30% of the total supply burned on launch to signal long-term commitment

20% of the supply locked for 6 months to build trust and deter short-term speculation

A 69-piece NFT collection of Disciples, granting holders Early Contract Access (ECA) and rewards from the liquidity pool

Rich crypto lore built around "Solly," the prophet, and his disciples (e.g., Popcat, WIF, GigaChad, Alchemist AI)

No presale, no dev wallet allocations — fully decentralized and community-driven

SCRIPT aims to serve as both a cultural archive and a launchpad for community-backed meme coin projects on Solana.