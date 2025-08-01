More About COC

The Cocktailbar Price (COC)

Unlisted

The Cocktailbar (COC) Live Price Chart

$8.85
$8.85$8.85
-5.60%1D
mexc
USD

Price of The Cocktailbar (COC) Today

The Cocktailbar (COC) is currently trading at 8.85 USD with a market cap of $ 442.55K USD. COC to USD price is updated in real-time.

The Cocktailbar Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.54%
The Cocktailbar 24-hour price change
50.00K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the COC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COC price information.

The Cocktailbar (COC) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of The Cocktailbar to USD was $ -0.519899188348197.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Cocktailbar to USD was $ +5.6036536200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Cocktailbar to USD was $ +2.3049055050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Cocktailbar to USD was $ +1.969875309391074.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.519899188348197-5.54%
30 Days$ +5.6036536200+63.32%
60 Days$ +2.3049055050+26.04%
90 Days$ +1.969875309391074+28.63%

The Cocktailbar (COC) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of The Cocktailbar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 8.8
$ 8.8$ 8.8

$ 9.38
$ 9.38$ 9.38

$ 787.22
$ 787.22$ 787.22

-0.06%

-5.54%

+1.26%

The Cocktailbar (COC) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 442.55K
$ 442.55K$ 442.55K

--
----

50.00K
50.00K 50.00K

What is The Cocktailbar (COC)

The Cocktailbar (COC) Resource

Official Website

The Cocktailbar (COC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Cocktailbar (COC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Cocktailbar (COC)

Disclaimer

COC to Local Currencies

1 COC to VND
232,887.75
1 COC to AUD
A$13.7175
1 COC to GBP
6.6375
1 COC to EUR
7.6995
1 COC to USD
$8.85
1 COC to MYR
RM37.7895
1 COC to TRY
359.841
1 COC to JPY
¥1,327.5
1 COC to ARS
ARS$12,139.899
1 COC to RUB
709.947
1 COC to INR
774.198
1 COC to IDR
Rp145,081.944
1 COC to KRW
12,412.302
1 COC to PHP
514.893
1 COC to EGP
￡E.430.287
1 COC to BRL
R$49.56
1 COC to CAD
C$12.213
1 COC to BDT
1,081.47
1 COC to NGN
13,552.8015
1 COC to UAH
369.753
1 COC to VES
Bs1,088.55
1 COC to CLP
$8,611.05
1 COC to PKR
Rs2,510.568
1 COC to KZT
4,801.9215
1 COC to THB
฿290.5455
1 COC to TWD
NT$264.615
1 COC to AED
د.إ32.4795
1 COC to CHF
Fr7.1685
1 COC to HKD
HK$69.384
1 COC to MAD
.د.م80.9775
1 COC to MXN
$167.5305
1 COC to PLN
33.099
1 COC to RON
лв39.294
1 COC to SEK
kr86.8185
1 COC to BGN
лв15.1335
1 COC to HUF
Ft3,100.863
1 COC to CZK
190.452
1 COC to KWD
د.ك2.7081
1 COC to ILS
30.1785