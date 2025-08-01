The Cocktailbar Price (COC)
The Cocktailbar (COC) is currently trading at 8.85 USD with a market cap of $ 442.55K USD. COC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the COC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COC price information.
During today, the price change of The Cocktailbar to USD was $ -0.519899188348197.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Cocktailbar to USD was $ +5.6036536200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Cocktailbar to USD was $ +2.3049055050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Cocktailbar to USD was $ +1.969875309391074.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.519899188348197
|-5.54%
|30 Days
|$ +5.6036536200
|+63.32%
|60 Days
|$ +2.3049055050
|+26.04%
|90 Days
|$ +1.969875309391074
|+28.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of The Cocktailbar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-5.54%
+1.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 COC to VND
₫232,887.75
|1 COC to AUD
A$13.7175
|1 COC to GBP
￡6.6375
|1 COC to EUR
€7.6995
|1 COC to USD
$8.85
|1 COC to MYR
RM37.7895
|1 COC to TRY
₺359.841
|1 COC to JPY
¥1,327.5
|1 COC to ARS
ARS$12,139.899
|1 COC to RUB
₽709.947
|1 COC to INR
₹774.198
|1 COC to IDR
Rp145,081.944
|1 COC to KRW
₩12,412.302
|1 COC to PHP
₱514.893
|1 COC to EGP
￡E.430.287
|1 COC to BRL
R$49.56
|1 COC to CAD
C$12.213
|1 COC to BDT
৳1,081.47
|1 COC to NGN
₦13,552.8015
|1 COC to UAH
₴369.753
|1 COC to VES
Bs1,088.55
|1 COC to CLP
$8,611.05
|1 COC to PKR
Rs2,510.568
|1 COC to KZT
₸4,801.9215
|1 COC to THB
฿290.5455
|1 COC to TWD
NT$264.615
|1 COC to AED
د.إ32.4795
|1 COC to CHF
Fr7.1685
|1 COC to HKD
HK$69.384
|1 COC to MAD
.د.م80.9775
|1 COC to MXN
$167.5305
|1 COC to PLN
zł33.099
|1 COC to RON
лв39.294
|1 COC to SEK
kr86.8185
|1 COC to BGN
лв15.1335
|1 COC to HUF
Ft3,100.863
|1 COC to CZK
Kč190.452
|1 COC to KWD
د.ك2.7081
|1 COC to ILS
₪30.1785