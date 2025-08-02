What is The Dissolution of Value (VALUE)

The Dissolution of Value is a decentralized NFT artwork that explores the fragility of value in the digital age. By distributing the artwork across multiple platforms, the project challenges traditional notions of ownership and value. The artwork, depicting a U.S. dollar bill disintegrating into particles, symbolizes the collapse of fiat currency and the rise of decentralized digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies. In today’s digital economy, value is no longer confined to physical assets or centralized systems like fiat currency. Memes, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies are now integral to how we perceive financial and cultural capital. The Dissolution of Value captures this shift by dispersing the artwork across multiple platforms, challenging the audience to reconsider where value truly resides—whether in ownership, exclusivity, or in the artwork’s ability to spread through decentralized systems.

