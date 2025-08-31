What is The Essential Coin (ESC)

What Is The Essential Coin (ESC)? The Essential Coin is a utility ecosystem that provides rewards to long term holders. The Essential Coin is focused on continuous, sustainable and steady growth. Our main objective is to offer as much value and utility to our community members as possible. Our roadmap includes a governance system that will enable you to have a say in the project’s decisions, a staking platform, farming tools to earn more income, an advanced NFT Marketplace (named Epoch) where you can mint, trade, showcase, auction and stake your NFTs, and a swap platform, all of which will be centrally connected to the ESC token. We also have a set of unique physical NFTs which our members can buy and trade on our platform. We aim to put our tokens to real life use to keep generating new revenue streams for the holders! The Essential Team Our team is international, consisting of people with various expertise and proven track records. We have experienced developers, marketing and promotions managers, graphic designers, and international liaisons. More importantly, we have a bonded relationship that is necessary to keep us going to deliver as promised. The team is doxxed and has been KYCed with various organizations. Project Security The Essential Coin project smart contract is now locked for 52 years thus no changes are possible to any taxes and no transfer of ownership is possible resulting in a secure environment for our investors, we have effectively renounced our ownership. There are no ownership privileges available to the contract owner/team. The Essential Coin does not have a single dev wallet which controls the project. The marketing wallet is a multi-sig Gnosis Safe which requires multiple approvals to carry out any transaction. What makes The Essential Coin unique? ESC has delivered what has been said and described in the roadmap and will keep delivering. The project has completed two audits by reputed firms, Certik and TechRate with no critical findings and passed those audits with flying colors. The ownership of the contract is renounced so no owner privileges are available to the team. With many utilities planned our ultimate goal is to have our own BLOCKCHAIN and become one of the top ten altcoin. The Essential Coin (ESC) has been listed on Lbank (CEX) and plans to list on many other exchanges.

The Essential Coin (ESC) Resource Official Website

The Essential Coin Price Prediction (USD)

ESC to Local Currencies

The Essential Coin (ESC) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Essential Coin (ESC) How much is The Essential Coin (ESC) worth today? The live ESC price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ESC to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of ESC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of The Essential Coin? The market cap for ESC is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ESC? The circulating supply of ESC is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ESC? ESC achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ESC? ESC saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of ESC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ESC is -- USD . Will ESC go higher this year? ESC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ESC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

The Essential Coin (ESC) Important Industry Updates