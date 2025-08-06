the face of sarcasm Price (KAPPA)
the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) is currently trading at 0.00022484 USD with a market cap of $ 150.13K USD. KAPPA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of the face of sarcasm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of the face of sarcasm to USD was $ -0.0001894689.
In the past 60 days, the price change of the face of sarcasm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of the face of sarcasm to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001894689
|-84.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of the face of sarcasm: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-2.20%
-19.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The face of sarcasm ($KAPPA) is the ultimate memecoin homage to the iconic “Kappa” emote—the undisputed face of internet irony and Twitch trolling. Born on Solana by the $MANEKI team (who previously lit up the Solana meme scene), $KAPPA is cheeky, irreverent, and unapologetically playful But this isn’t just a price play—it’s a movement. $KAPPA aims to fuel meme culture by tipping creators, rewarding sardonic wit, and uniting a community as sharp as its smirk. It’s raw, unfiltered fun with an edge—where trolling is greeted with tokens, and sarcasm gets its currency. Whether you’re a Twitch OG dropping Kappa in chat or a crypto newcomer looking for something with real personality, “the face of sarcasm” $KAPPA is the satirical anthem of blockchain meme life.
