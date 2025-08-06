What is the face of sarcasm (KAPPA)

The face of sarcasm ($KAPPA) is the ultimate memecoin homage to the iconic “Kappa” emote—the undisputed face of internet irony and Twitch trolling. Born on Solana by the $MANEKI team (who previously lit up the Solana meme scene), $KAPPA is cheeky, irreverent, and unapologetically playful But this isn’t just a price play—it’s a movement. $KAPPA aims to fuel meme culture by tipping creators, rewarding sardonic wit, and uniting a community as sharp as its smirk. It’s raw, unfiltered fun with an edge—where trolling is greeted with tokens, and sarcasm gets its currency. Whether you’re a Twitch OG dropping Kappa in chat or a crypto newcomer looking for something with real personality, “the face of sarcasm” $KAPPA is the satirical anthem of blockchain meme life.

