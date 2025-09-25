The First Play (1ST) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00004512 24H High $ 0.00010884 All Time High $ 0.00010884 Lowest Price $ 0.00004512 Price Change (1H) -33.33% Price Change (1D) +26.97% Price Change (7D) --

The First Play (1ST) real-time price is $0.00005729. Over the past 24 hours, 1ST traded between a low of $ 0.00004512 and a high of $ 0.00010884, showing active market volatility. 1ST's all-time high price is $ 0.00010884, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004512.

In terms of short-term performance, 1ST has changed by -33.33% over the past hour, +26.97% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The First Play (1ST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 68.21K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.21K Circulation Supply 999.96M Total Supply 999,959,228.296933

The current Market Cap of The First Play is $ 68.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 1ST is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999959228.296933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.21K.