The Innovation Game Price (TIG)

The Innovation Game (TIG) Live Price Chart

$1.34
$1.34$1.34
-19.70%1D
USD

Price of The Innovation Game (TIG) Today

The Innovation Game (TIG) is currently trading at 1.34 USD with a market cap of $ 31.30M USD. TIG to USD price is updated in real-time.

The Innovation Game Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-19.51%
The Innovation Game 24-hour price change
23.38M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TIG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

The Innovation Game (TIG) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of The Innovation Game to USD was $ -0.326024235556211.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Innovation Game to USD was $ +1.0500207840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Innovation Game to USD was $ +7.9182999940.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Innovation Game to USD was $ +0.96420250981239456.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.326024235556211-19.51%
30 Days$ +1.0500207840+78.36%
60 Days$ +7.9182999940+590.92%
90 Days$ +0.96420250981239456+256.58%

The Innovation Game (TIG) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of The Innovation Game: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.33
$ 1.33$ 1.33

$ 1.67
$ 1.67$ 1.67

$ 4.3
$ 4.3$ 4.3

-1.22%

-19.51%

-30.06%

The Innovation Game (TIG) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 31.30M
$ 31.30M$ 31.30M

--
----

23.38M
23.38M 23.38M

What is The Innovation Game (TIG)

The Innovation Game (TIG) is the network for algorithmic breakthroughs. It redefines the frontier of computational research by transforming proof-of-work into a global engine for open, autonomous innovation. TIG creates an open, collaborative ecosystem for algorithmic research by leveraging a decentralized network of highly skilled contributors. This approach seeks to overcome limitations of centralized research models and accelerate progress in complex scientific and technological domains.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

The Innovation Game (TIG) Resource

The Innovation Game (TIG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Innovation Game (TIG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TIG token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

