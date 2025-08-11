The Invincible Game Token Price (IGGT)
The Invincible Game Token (IGGT) is currently trading at 0.062409 USD with a market cap of $ 62.44M USD. IGGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the IGGT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IGGT price information.
During today, the price change of The Invincible Game Token to USD was $ -0.00070196131238337.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Invincible Game Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Invincible Game Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Invincible Game Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00070196131238337
|-1.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The Invincible Game Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-1.11%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Invincible GG is a web 2.5 mobile game company (based in the United States) focused on delivering the next generation of competitive gaming with skill-based mobile games, real-money play-to-earn gameplay, true in-game entity ownership, and the development of AI-powered athletes (NFTs). Our live events are distributed for legal wagering in casinos, tracks, and betting shops worldwide. Our mobile gaming ecosystem (built on the Solana blockchain) addresses the most significant challenges in web3 mobile gaming and virtual sports entertainment by providing players with true ownership, rewarding skill over luck, and making Web3 gaming intuitive and frictionless. We are a platform technology company that will publish 3rd party AAA games on our mobile and web ecosystem, in addition to our own titles. Owners Club is the launch title and the first expression of the Invincible game platform. This mobile competitive racing game features live stakes races, daily contests, horse training and skills development, performance-based progression, and seasonal contests that regularly reward prize pools of up to $50,000. Owners Club integrates blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and skill-based gaming to simulate horse racing. The Invincible Token ($IGGT) powers in-game stakes events, exclusive gameplay, all player rewards and will be core to the economy of all our upcoming titles, including brain games, fighting, racing, and team sports games. The Invincible GG Team is over 25 people strong and is deeply experienced in video game development and publishing, sports entertainment and marketing, race and sports betting, AI technology (learning systems), advanced simulation techniques, web3 development and global scaling of mobile products. The team is led by: Founder and CEO, Jonathan Strause - Former McKinsey & Company and serial successful entrepreneur Chief Marketing Officer Glenn Chin - former CMO of Nike Basketball, and member of the founding team at EA Sports and a visionary behind top franchises like EA Big, NBA Live, and the Street Hoops franchise. Chief Operating Executive - Roger Hawkins, former CEO of TCS John Huxley North America. Roger runs IGG’s partner licensed operator in Nevada, Competition Interactive Virtual Sports. More about Owners Club The game enables players to own, train, and race virtual horses represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain, providing a digital ownership experience that mirrors real-world horse racing. The game targets both gaming enthusiasts and horse racing fans by offering real-time player-versus-player (PvP) competitions and a marketplace for trading digital assets. Players can acquire virtual horses through in-game purchases, NFT drops, or soon to be on the Owner’s Club marketplace. These horses, powered by AI, possess unique attributes such as genetic traits, learned skills, and performance capabilities that influence their success in races. Owners train their horses to optimize performance for specific race conditions, such as track surfaces, distances, and weather, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay. The platform replicates historic racetracks and operates 24/7, allowing players to participate in races at any time. Race outcomes are determined by a combination of horse attributes, owner tactics, and algorithmic simulations, ensuring varied and competitive results. The game uses the Solana blockchain to secure NFT ownership, enabling players to buy, sell, or breed their horses in a transparent and verifiable manner. The marketplace supports both standard horses, which can be trained and minted as NFTs, and premium horses, which are pre-trained for immediate racing but cannot be minted. The maiden NFT drop in 2023 included 1,234 horses of varying rarity, with some considered highly valuable due to their unique attributes or colors. Players can earn rewards through race winnings, breeding fees, or trading, with transactions facilitated by the platform’s native cryptocurrency integration. The game also complies with U.S. and international gaming regulations, ensuring legal frameworks for real-money contests. Owner’s Club emphasizes community engagement, offering players access to exclusive updates, race broadcasts, and social features through platforms like Discord, X, and Reddit. The game offers immersive experiences, including virtual stable management and the opportunity to compete in scheduled races broadcast to casinos, tracks, and licensed venues. Invincible GG’s patented “Winner’s Circle” technology enhances the platform by simulating real-world racing conditions, making the experience accessible to a global audience without the high costs of physical horse ownership. As of July 2025, Owner’s Club has attracted tens of thousands of players, with a growing community of NFT owners and active participants in its marketplace. The platform has partnered with global leaders in the Gaming and Blockchain technology companies to expand its ecosystem, with plans to introduce additional features like leagues, governance system, and breeding in the near future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of The Invincible Game Token (IGGT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IGGT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IGGT to VND
₫1,642.292835
|1 IGGT to AUD
A$0.09548577
|1 IGGT to GBP
￡0.04618266
|1 IGGT to EUR
€0.05304765
|1 IGGT to USD
$0.062409
|1 IGGT to MYR
RM0.26399007
|1 IGGT to TRY
₺2.54191857
|1 IGGT to JPY
¥9.174123
|1 IGGT to ARS
ARS$82.55150475
|1 IGGT to RUB
₽4.96838049
|1 IGGT to INR
₹5.46141159
|1 IGGT to IDR
Rp1,006.59663327
|1 IGGT to KRW
₩86.55878664
|1 IGGT to PHP
₱3.557313
|1 IGGT to EGP
￡E.3.00124881
|1 IGGT to BRL
R$0.33888087
|1 IGGT to CAD
C$0.08550033
|1 IGGT to BDT
৳7.57270806
|1 IGGT to NGN
₦95.57251851
|1 IGGT to UAH
₴2.57873988
|1 IGGT to VES
Bs8.11317
|1 IGGT to CLP
$60.287094
|1 IGGT to PKR
Rs17.68920696
|1 IGGT to KZT
₸33.67964094
|1 IGGT to THB
฿2.01705888
|1 IGGT to TWD
NT$1.86353274
|1 IGGT to AED
د.إ0.22904103
|1 IGGT to CHF
Fr0.0499272
|1 IGGT to HKD
HK$0.48928656
|1 IGGT to MAD
.د.م0.56417736
|1 IGGT to MXN
$1.15893513
|1 IGGT to PLN
zł0.22654467
|1 IGGT to RON
лв0.27085506
|1 IGGT to SEK
kr0.59600595
|1 IGGT to BGN
лв0.10422303
|1 IGGT to HUF
Ft21.14104875
|1 IGGT to CZK
Kč1.30622037
|1 IGGT to KWD
د.ك0.019034745
|1 IGGT to ILS
₪0.21406287