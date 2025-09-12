What is The Kingdom Coin (TKC)

What is the project about? The Kingdom Coin project is a token on the Binance smart chain designed to provide a decentralized financial payment system with a web 3 wallet, P2P trading platform, card payment feature, fiat banking feature, staking, and launch pad. The ecosystem of the project is structured in a way that promotes self-sustainability and allows for growth over the long term. What makes your project unique? The Kingdom Coin is a Unique decentralised finance Ecosystem that is highly Prophetic and have the backing and support of God and the maximum commitment of her founders and developers alongside the community at large. History of your project. Launched on May 1st, 2023 and have generated over $700k volume in less than 24hours and have over 1000 holders What’s next for your project? The Kingdom coin future plans include development and deployment of our utilities such as our web3 wallet, Launchpad, Staking, Fiat banking feature and lots more to the public and also achieve partnerships with top cryptcurrency strategists and exchanges What can your token be used for? The Kingdom Coin token is at the center of the ecosystem and is used as the primary means of exchange within the network. Users can buy, sell, and trade Kingdom Coin tokens on the P2P trading platform or through the card payment feature. The token can also be staked to earn rewards passively.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

The Kingdom Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will The Kingdom Coin (TKC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your The Kingdom Coin (TKC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for The Kingdom Coin.

Check the The Kingdom Coin price prediction now!

TKC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Kingdom Coin (TKC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TKC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Kingdom Coin (TKC) How much is The Kingdom Coin (TKC) worth today? The live TKC price in USD is 0.02932162 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TKC to USD price? $ 0.02932162 . Check out The current price of TKC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of The Kingdom Coin? The market cap for TKC is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TKC? The circulating supply of TKC is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TKC? TKC achieved an ATH price of 0.249567 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TKC? TKC saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TKC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TKC is -- USD . Will TKC go higher this year? TKC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TKC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Important Industry Updates