The Kingdom Coin Price (TKC)
-0.58%
-0.16%
+2.12%
+2.12%
The Kingdom Coin (TKC) real-time price is $0.02932162. Over the past 24 hours, TKC traded between a low of $ 0.02901407 and a high of $ 0.03043159, showing active market volatility. TKC's all-time high price is $ 0.249567, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, TKC has changed by -0.58% over the past hour, -0.16% over 24 hours, and +2.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of The Kingdom Coin is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TKC is 0.00, with a total supply of 240000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.04M.
During today, the price change of The Kingdom Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Kingdom Coin to USD was $ +0.0117750670.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Kingdom Coin to USD was $ +0.3437201042.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Kingdom Coin to USD was $ +0.026677018335333747.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0117750670
|+40.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3437201042
|+1,172.24%
|90 Days
|$ +0.026677018335333747
|+1,008.73%
What is the project about? The Kingdom Coin project is a token on the Binance smart chain designed to provide a decentralized financial payment system with a web 3 wallet, P2P trading platform, card payment feature, fiat banking feature, staking, and launch pad. The ecosystem of the project is structured in a way that promotes self-sustainability and allows for growth over the long term. What makes your project unique? The Kingdom Coin is a Unique decentralised finance Ecosystem that is highly Prophetic and have the backing and support of God and the maximum commitment of her founders and developers alongside the community at large. History of your project. Launched on May 1st, 2023 and have generated over $700k volume in less than 24hours and have over 1000 holders What’s next for your project? The Kingdom coin future plans include development and deployment of our utilities such as our web3 wallet, Launchpad, Staking, Fiat banking feature and lots more to the public and also achieve partnerships with top cryptcurrency strategists and exchanges What can your token be used for? The Kingdom Coin token is at the center of the ecosystem and is used as the primary means of exchange within the network. Users can buy, sell, and trade Kingdom Coin tokens on the P2P trading platform or through the card payment feature. The token can also be staked to earn rewards passively.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will The Kingdom Coin (TKC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your The Kingdom Coin (TKC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for The Kingdom Coin.
Check the The Kingdom Coin price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of The Kingdom Coin (TKC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TKC token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-11 22:05:00
|Industry Updates
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
|09-11 17:57:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
|09-11 14:45:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
|09-11 06:45:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|09-11 04:54:00
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
|09-10 13:05:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.