The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Tokenomics

The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into The Kingdom Coin (TKC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Information

What is the project about? The Kingdom Coin project is a token on the Binance smart chain designed to provide a decentralized financial payment system with a web 3 wallet, P2P trading platform, card payment feature, fiat banking feature, staking, and launch pad. The ecosystem of the project is structured in a way that promotes self-sustainability and allows for growth over the long term.

What makes your project unique? The Kingdom Coin is a Unique decentralised finance Ecosystem that is highly Prophetic and have the backing and support of God and the maximum commitment of her founders and developers alongside the community at large.

History of your project. Launched on May 1st, 2023 and have generated over $700k volume in less than 24hours and have over 1000 holders

What’s next for your project? The Kingdom coin future plans include development and deployment of our utilities such as our web3 wallet, Launchpad, Staking, Fiat banking feature and lots more to the public and also achieve partnerships with top cryptcurrency strategists and exchanges

What can your token be used for? The Kingdom Coin token is at the center of the ecosystem and is used as the primary means of exchange within the network. Users can buy, sell, and trade Kingdom Coin tokens on the P2P trading platform or through the card payment feature. The token can also be staked to earn rewards passively.

Official Website:
https://thekingdomcoin.io/
Whitepaper:
https://eu.docworkspace.com/d/sIO-tssFVzsa9ogY

The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Kingdom Coin (TKC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 240.00M
$ 240.00M$ 240.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.31M
$ 7.31M$ 7.31M
All-Time High:
$ 0.249567
$ 0.249567$ 0.249567
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0007926
$ 0.0007926$ 0.0007926
Current Price:
$ 0.0304749
$ 0.0304749$ 0.0304749

The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The Kingdom Coin (TKC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TKC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TKC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TKC's tokenomics, explore TKC token's live price!

TKC Price Prediction

Want to know where TKC might be heading? Our TKC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.