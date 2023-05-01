The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Tokenomics
The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Information
What is the project about? The Kingdom Coin project is a token on the Binance smart chain designed to provide a decentralized financial payment system with a web 3 wallet, P2P trading platform, card payment feature, fiat banking feature, staking, and launch pad. The ecosystem of the project is structured in a way that promotes self-sustainability and allows for growth over the long term.
What makes your project unique? The Kingdom Coin is a Unique decentralised finance Ecosystem that is highly Prophetic and have the backing and support of God and the maximum commitment of her founders and developers alongside the community at large.
History of your project. Launched on May 1st, 2023 and have generated over $700k volume in less than 24hours and have over 1000 holders
What’s next for your project? The Kingdom coin future plans include development and deployment of our utilities such as our web3 wallet, Launchpad, Staking, Fiat banking feature and lots more to the public and also achieve partnerships with top cryptcurrency strategists and exchanges
What can your token be used for? The Kingdom Coin token is at the center of the ecosystem and is used as the primary means of exchange within the network. Users can buy, sell, and trade Kingdom Coin tokens on the P2P trading platform or through the card payment feature. The token can also be staked to earn rewards passively.
The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Kingdom Coin (TKC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Kingdom Coin (TKC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TKC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TKC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
TKC Price Prediction
