Step out from the crowd and embrace your inner lion with the Lux Network. We’re here to revolutionize the crypto landscape, leaving the EVM crowd in the dust. Our foundation rests on the powerful XRP Ledger, driving our innovation forward. Become a trailblazer and join a community that’s shaping the future of cryptocurrency. Lead the pack alongside fellow enthusiasts and creators, as we forge ahead to create lasting value in the next generation of digital assets.
The Lux Network (TLN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Lux Network (TLN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TLN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TLN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
