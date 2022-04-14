The Martian Dog (MARVIN) Tokenomics
The Martian Dog (MARVIN) Information
Marvin is a token adopted Dog Meme theme, run by community itself, Marvin unites puppy and elon lovers around the world, and also brings interesting ideas as a basis for future project steps, with transparent development and safe tokenomics.
Marvin, a Havanese, has Elon Musk as his emotional support. We adore the adorable Marvin just as much as Elon does.
Marvin created with 420,690,000,000 total supply, based on ETHEREUM blockchain, 0/0 tax, renounced and LP burnt.
The Martian Dog (MARVIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Martian Dog (MARVIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Martian Dog (MARVIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Martian Dog (MARVIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MARVIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MARVIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MARVIN's tokenomics, explore MARVIN token's live price!
MARVIN Price Prediction
Want to know where MARVIN might be heading? Our MARVIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.