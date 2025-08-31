More About GEN

The New Genesis Price (GEN)

1 GEN to USD Live Price:

The New Genesis (GEN) Live Price Chart
The New Genesis (GEN) Price Information (USD)

The New Genesis (GEN) real-time price is $0.00000878. Over the past 24 hours, GEN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GEN's all-time high price is $ 0.00051245, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000593.

In terms of short-term performance, GEN has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +5.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The current Market Cap of The New Genesis is $ 8.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GEN is 958.30M, with a total supply of 958296708.494536. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.42K.

The New Genesis (GEN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of The New Genesis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The New Genesis to USD was $ +0.0000010533.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The New Genesis to USD was $ +0.0000026649.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The New Genesis to USD was $ 0.

Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0000010533+12.00%
60 Days$ +0.0000026649+30.35%
90 Days$ 0--

What is The New Genesis (GEN)

The New Genesis AI is the among the first AI-based gaming sandboxes. The game allows users to shape their own world and story in a boss-rush type of run, where the items created are used to defeat enemies. Multiple features are present in the game, such as async multiplayer, which allows players to share their item with others by sending it inside of a "wormhole" - a portal which brings the item to a limbo. Other players will receive items in this limbo randomly during their game. There are animated pets, a "Merchant" which allows you to purchase items from the limbo through an in-game earned currency, and community events such as the "Mysterious Anomaly" - an event in which the community decides how to approach an unknown obstacle, and based on the collective result the position of this mysterious entity with the community will be decided and written in the lore.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Official Website

The New Genesis Price Prediction (USD)

How much will The New Genesis (GEN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your The New Genesis (GEN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for The New Genesis.

Check the The New Genesis price prediction now!

The New Genesis (GEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The New Genesis (GEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The New Genesis (GEN)

How much is The New Genesis (GEN) worth today?
The live GEN price in USD is 0.00000878 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GEN to USD price?
The current price of GEN to USD is $ 0.00000878. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of The New Genesis?
The market cap for GEN is $ 8.42K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GEN?
The circulating supply of GEN is 958.30M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GEN?
GEN achieved an ATH price of 0.00051245 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GEN?
GEN saw an ATL price of 0.00000593 USD.
What is the trading volume of GEN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GEN is -- USD.
Will GEN go higher this year?
GEN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GEN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
