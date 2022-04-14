The Notwork (NOTWORK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Notwork (NOTWORK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Notwork (NOTWORK) Information The Notwork is a community building businesses together for the benefit of the $NOTWORK token. Up to 90% of the revenue generated will go back to the community via buy backs and burns. The aim is to create a community token that does the working for you. We do this by distributing all business revenue back to holders via a buyback and burn. With the revenue we build a Solana stakepool to create a sustainable and everlasting deflationary mechanic. Official Website: https://thenotwork.cc/ Whitepaper: https://thenotwork.cc/ Buy NOTWORK Now!

The Notwork (NOTWORK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Notwork (NOTWORK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.06K $ 48.06K $ 48.06K Total Supply: $ 9.60B $ 9.60B $ 9.60B Circulating Supply: $ 9.60B $ 9.60B $ 9.60B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.06K $ 48.06K $ 48.06K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about The Notwork (NOTWORK) price

The Notwork (NOTWORK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Notwork (NOTWORK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOTWORK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOTWORK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOTWORK's tokenomics, explore NOTWORK token's live price!

NOTWORK Price Prediction Want to know where NOTWORK might be heading? Our NOTWORK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NOTWORK token's Price Prediction now!

