The Nutting Professor (PRONUT) is a groundbreaking narrative-driven multimedia project that merges humor, suspense, and chaos into a compelling and interactive experience. Set in the eerie halls of Nutting University, the story revolves around Professor Eustace Nutting, a brilliant but unhinged scientist who experiments with the boundaries of reality after hours. Students and staff speak in hushed tones of his late-night escapades, claiming that he’s capable of mind-bending feats—but also terrifying consequences for those who cross his path.
Understanding the tokenomics of The Nutting Professor (PRONUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRONUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRONUT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.