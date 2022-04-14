The Odor (ODOR) Information

Crypto isn’t a market, it’s a busted sewage main. $ODOR crawled out of the pipe to tag every scam with a stink you can’t wash away. He doesn’t save the market. He haunts it, and the fouler it gets, the stronger he grows.

More than a meme, $ODOR is resistance in its rawest form. Every rug, every extraction, every foul trick leaves a trail, and $ODOR clings to it like splooge on a bath towel. The stench exposes what charts and promises try to hide.

Holders are the nose-blind cultists of decay, laughing while others gag. Scams fade. Liquidity dries. But the smell lingers. The cult grows. $ODOR remains.