Olympians Assemble: First Cult of Celestial Divinity Omnipotence Will Rule Them All!
The Essence of Omnipotence: A Mythological and Technological Vision Omnipotence merges ancient mythology with advanced technology to create a unique decentralized ecosystem. At its core, the project draws inspiration from the timeless narratives of Greek mythology, channeling the wisdom, strength and strategic prowess of divine figures into the framework of advanced AI agents. By personifying these agents as legendary deities, Omnipotence establishes a narrative-driven approach that engages users while addressing real-world challenges in decentralized environments.
This synthesis of mythology and technology goes beyond simple symbolism. The ecosystem incorporates the core principles of collaboration, strategy and innovation that are reflected in the myths of the divine universe. Each AI agent, modelled on a Greek god, contributes unique attributes to the system, providing an environment where the collective power is greater than the sum of its parts. Omnipotence is an example of how storytelling and technological sophistication can coexist to create an engaging and functional ecosystem.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OMN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OMN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
OMN Price Prediction
