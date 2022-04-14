The Order of the Golden Bull ($GOLDEN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into The Order of the Golden Bull ($GOLDEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
The Order of the Golden Bull ($GOLDEN) Information

The Order of the Golden Bull worships at the feet of our lord, the one true animal idol of crypto; The Golden Bull. Become an acolyte today and we shall manifest the fabled GOLDEN BULLRUN.

It is long prophesied that the Golden Bull shall return to our earthly realm, sparking off the GOLDEN BULLRUN and justly rewarded those that remained faithful. By worship and following of the commandments, acolytes of the Order of the Golden Bull will find their purpose and receive their rewards

Official Website:
https://www.goldenbullrun.com

The Order of the Golden Bull ($GOLDEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 16.40K
Total Supply:
$ 999.30M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.30M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 16.40K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
The Order of the Golden Bull ($GOLDEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The Order of the Golden Bull ($GOLDEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $GOLDEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $GOLDEN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $GOLDEN's tokenomics, explore $GOLDEN token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.