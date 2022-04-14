The Resistance Cat ($RECA) Tokenomics
The Resistance Cat ($RECA) Information
Resistance Cat (RECA) is the new guardian on the TON blockchain, designed to ensure safety and transparency for all participants. As a dedicated Telegram mini-app, RECA offers a user-friendly platform where only thoroughly vetted projects are featured. This initiative aims to protect new entrants in the TON ecosystem from common pitfalls and scams by providing educational resources and community-driven insights.
By integrating directly with TON Wallets, RECA enhances user interaction through functionalities like project voting and feedback submission, making it a central hub for trusted blockchain projects. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the crypto world, Resistance Cat empowers you to make informed decisions with confidence.
Join the Resistance Cat community and help us build a safer and more reliable TON blockchain ecosystem.
The Resistance Cat ($RECA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Resistance Cat ($RECA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Resistance Cat ($RECA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Resistance Cat ($RECA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $RECA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $RECA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$RECA Price Prediction
