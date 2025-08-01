What is The RugCoon (RUGGA)

The RugCoon is about poking fun at the amount of rug pulls that are launched and made each day on the Solana blockchain. It's a satirical jab at the general ecosystem, and ties in with the "sneaky" nature / perception of raccoons as an animal. The token represents a community of individuals who are sick of getting 'rugged', and also appreciate the devious nature of the main character, rugga as well as the satirical aura of the token itself.

The RugCoon (RUGGA) Resource Official Website

The RugCoon (RUGGA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The RugCoon (RUGGA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RUGGA token's extensive tokenomics now!