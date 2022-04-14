The RugCoon (RUGGA) Information

The RugCoon is about poking fun at the amount of rug pulls that are launched and made each day on the Solana blockchain. It's a satirical jab at the general ecosystem, and ties in with the "sneaky" nature / perception of raccoons as an animal.

The token represents a community of individuals who are sick of getting 'rugged', and also appreciate the devious nature of the main character, rugga as well as the satirical aura of the token itself.