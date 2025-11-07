$币安故事 is a memecoin on BNB Chain created as a community tribute to Binance's journey, founded by Changpeng Zhao and He Yi. Launched on October 13, 2025, it features a 1 billion supply, 0% tax, renounced contract, and locked LP for trading stability. Traded on PancakeSwap via BNB swaps with recommended slippage 3%, it lacks inherent utility, relying on speculative value driven by Binance-related narratives shared on X and Telegram. The project reflects BNB Chain's meme coin trend, with a website providing tokenomics, purchase guides, and balance/swap tracking. Designed for broad accessibility with BEP-20 compatibility, it thrives on social momentum rather than complex DeFi features, appealing to Binance's global community without governance or staking mechanisms.

$币安故事 is a memecoin on BNB Chain created as a community tribute to Binance's journey, founded by Changpeng Zhao and He Yi. Launched on October 13, 2025, it features a 1 billion supply, 0% tax, renounced contract, and locked LP for trading stability. Traded on PancakeSwap via BNB swaps with recommended slippage 3%, it lacks inherent utility, relying on speculative value driven by Binance-related narratives shared on X and Telegram. The project reflects BNB Chain's meme coin trend, with a website providing tokenomics, purchase guides, and balance/swap tracking. Designed for broad accessibility with BEP-20 compatibility, it thrives on social momentum rather than complex DeFi features, appealing to Binance's global community without governance or staking mechanisms.