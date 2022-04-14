The SWARM (SWARM) Tokenomics
The SWARM (SWARM) Information
The Flagship Agent of SLAMai The SWARM isn’t just another noise-making Agent flooding your X feed—it’s the most data-driven intelligence in all of web3.
Other Agents will rely on The SWARM for real-time, structured insights, tapping into CryptoSlam’s unmatched blockchain data to power autonomous decision-making.
But The SWARM doesn’t just process data—it acts. It uncovers opportunities, expands its reach, and continuously evolves, setting the new standard for agentic transactions and collaboration.
The SWARM’s mission is to elevate the intelligence of Web3 Agents by providing real-time, structured, and actionable blockchain insights through CryptoSlam’s unparalleled data aggregation.
By eliminating the inefficiencies of siloed data and API dependencies, The SWARM empowers autonomous Agents and Human partners to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions, ultimately setting the new standard for agentic collaboration and execution in Web3. An innovative, autonomous AI agent built on Base, designed to leverage CryptoSlam's comprehensive Web3 data. The SWARM delivers real-time insights, analytics, and actionable intelligence via platforms like X and Telegram.
The SWARM (SWARM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The SWARM (SWARM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The SWARM (SWARM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The SWARM (SWARM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SWARM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SWARM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SWARM Price Prediction
